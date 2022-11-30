Emergency responders, shelter want cold weather strategy in Yorkton; City open to committee

Yorkton, Sask. -

A new homeless shelter in Yorkton has shown the need for more warm-up locations in the city, along with the possible implementation of a cold weather strategy.

That’s according to multiple agencies dealing with Yorkton’s vulnerable community, with Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley open to exploring its options.

“A committee is a really good idea. If we have enough interest, we would certainly look at that,” he told CTV News Wednesday.

Angela Chernoff is the shelter coordinator at Bruno’s Place, and said on weekends, the shelter has been full. Typically during the week, two to six individuals are housed at the shelter.

However, as the cold kicks in, it’s created added needs for the vulnerable community.

Chernoff said a cold weather strategy would be helpful, specifically with one resource to help out.

“I would like to see definitely a map put out. Something online that people can just look up and go, ‘Here’s the safe locations where you can go and warm up,’” she said.

RCMP said prior to Bruno’s Place opening, it would have to serve individuals by going through Social Services to get them a room and a warm meal.

Yorkton Detachment Commander Sgt. Burton Jones added that the shelter’s presence has changed the way his officers deal with these situations.

“With Bruno’s Place, it kind of fills that void, right? It's a warm place for them to go, where they can get a place to sleep but also a place to get something to eat,” he said.

EMS has not seen major issues early on this year, but they are preparing for it, according to Kelly Prime, Crestvue Ambulance Paramedic Chief.

He said his teams have dealt with everything, from minor frostbite to serious, life-altering conditions caused by the cold.

“We've seen some severe cases where it’s led to amputations. People have gone out in clothes, like in the minus 50 weather and have walked a far distance to try to get to shelter, and then needed EMS and needed police,” Prime said.

Moving forward, Bruno’s Place, along with Crestvue and Yorkton RCMP believe a cold weather strategy would be beneficial to all those in the community.

With added pressures of inflation, to a lack of hospital capacity, it is all creating additional needs for first responders, and those within Yorkton’s most vulnerable.