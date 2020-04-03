REGINA -- A staff member at a Regina Eden Care assisted living facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the province said Friday.

At this point, the virus hasn’t spread to any other staff or residents at the care home. Public Health confirmed the person was in contact with three other employees and a resident. All four employees are self-isolating and monitoring their condition.

Three other employees are also self-isolating and monitoring themselves as a precaution.

The facility is closed to all admissions, discharges and transfers. Any residents who’ve been in contact with the employee will be self-isolated and closely monitored for symptoms for 14 days.

In a statement Alan Stephen, the CEO of Eden Care Communities said all residents and Care Partners have had their baseline temperatures taken and recorded. Temperatures will be recorded twice per day.

The location is now under a strict lockdown.

“We understand how difficult it must be for families to receive this information. It is unfortunate. We have assured them all precautions are being taken to ensure their loved one stays safe,” said Stephen.

The facility is operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and is taking action, including restricting visitors, to lessen the risk of spreading the virus.