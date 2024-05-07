Entertainment, mini donut eating contest and more coming to 2024 Queen City Ex

The countdown is now on for one Regina’s longest running events, the Queen City Ex (QCX).

A press conference was held Tuesday at the REAL District announcing musical performers as well as which attractions will be returning to the fairground this year.

Some of the headliners of the Original 16 stage in Confederation Park will include Ludacris, Our Lady Peace, and Jesse Moskaluke.

Bull riding, barrel racing and other events will be making their return in the Pile O’ Bones rodeo. They’ll be held Thursday and Friday.

“For many, QCX is the highlight of their summer and we are thrilled to bring back some fan favorites and exciting new initiatives that support our community,” said Roberta Engel, the acting CEO of REAL.

On Saturday, the Edmonton Elks will be in Regina to play the Roughriders. Anyone attending the game will receive free admission to the QCX.

For the third consecutive year, food eating champion Joey Chestnut will be at QCX for a good cause. A mini donut eating contest will be taking place, which will go towards helping the Regina Food Bank.

A Newcomers Program will be taking place Aug. 2 so those new to Canada can experience what the QCX has to offer.

The long-time running pancake breakfast will be happening Sunday morning.

Ticket prices can be found online. Early bird tickets will be available.