'No other option or choice': Advocates support motion to rename Regina's Dewdney Avenue
Regina city council is set to discuss a motion brought forward by two city councillors that would see Dewdney Avenue be renamed.
It’s a topic that has been brought up in the past.
Joely BigEagle-Kequahtooway has long called for the city to change the name of the road.
“It may not seem significant,” she told CTV News. “But to me, it is.”
BigEagle-Kequahtooway first began her calls in 2019 when the city reached out to her about what Regina could to do follow through on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.
“The last eight years have been an educational campaign to talk about who Edgar Dewdney was,” she explained.
The street is named after Edgar Dewdney, who was born in 1835 in England and died in 1916. He held many political positions in Canada after arriving in the country in 1859.
In 1881, Dewdney was appointed Lieutenant-Governor of the NWT, a position he held in conjunction with that of Indian commissioner. One of his first significant acts in this role was the selection of Regina (Wascana) as the new territorial capital in 1882, according to the University of Saskatchewan
Dewdney’s use of withholding rations as a device to impose state authority on First Nations is often cited when discussing his controversial status among Canada’s Indigenous population.
The threat of hunger compelled Indigenous Peoples to settle on reserves, adopt agriculture and send their children to mission schools.
Dewdney Avenue is the only road in Regina which spans from the city’s limit in the west to the one in the east.
“It seems to be the heart,” BigEagle-Kequahtooway said. “Is Dewdney a good representation of the heart of Regina?”
In 2021, city council removed the name Dewdney from the now named Buffalo Meadows Park and Buffalo Meadows Pool.
BigEagle-Kequahtooway believes the city did not go far enough.
“It was a token gesture,” she called it.
Coun. Andrews Stevens and Coun. Dan LeBlanc are pushing for the renaming of the famous Regina street because they feel the person it is named after, Edgar Dewdney, has a legacy that his harmful to Indigenous Peoples.
In the notice of motion signed by the two councillors, Dewdney is described as, “a historical figure who was directly responsible for the development and administration of harmful policies towards Indigenous Peoples, including establishing and providing oversight for residential schools.”
“We owe it to the residents who are asking for this,” Stevens said.
Stevens and LeBlanc say naming a street after someone is an act of honouring them and because of that, would like to see the roadway renamed “as soon as possible.”
“The City of Regina has some undoing to do before we can even consider engaging in some reconciliatory acts,” LeBlanc said. “And we have a lot of work to do.”
BigEagle-Kequahtooway wants the street to become tatanga (Tatanka) Avenue.
tatanga is the Nakota/Lakota word for buffalo.
“This was prime buffalo land before this city was here,” BigEagle-Kequahtooway said. “[Indigenous people] used buffalo for everything.”
Buffalo also became the centre of trade between Indigenous people and settlers.
“That’s how important Buffalo were to – not only Indigenous people – but non-Indigenous,” BigEagle-Kequahtooway added.
Last year, the City of Saskatoon approved a name change for a road named after Canada’s first Prime Minister, John A MacDonald.
“Approximately 200 addresses – including less than a dozen home-based businesses – were impacted by the change,” Director of Indigenous Initiatives Melissa Cote said in an emailed statement to CTV News.
“A final report for Council is forthcoming and will include a summary of costs,” the statement went on to say. “However it is estimated the administrative cost of making the change was approximately $60,000.”
The cost of changing all the signage of Dewdney Avenue – should the famous Regina street be renamed one day – could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to Mayor Sandra Masters.
“There’s 2,500 businesses and residences along Dewdney Avenue and I understand the difficulty with the name. This is not new information, we knew there was several hundred signatures on a petition a few years ago,” Masters said.
“Really that’s what council is going to have to debate and determine whether or not they want to investigate that at this time,” she added.
According to Masters, the price to change the name of Dewdney Avenue could range from hundreds of thousands of dollars to “not that much.”
“It’s not just about that though, it’s about every resident having to change their addresses on their utility bills, on every credit card statement and so really community consultation will inform back as well as the investigation into what is the actual cost,” Masters said.
BigEagle-Kequahtooway believes reconciliation is priceless.
“How do you put a price tag on lifting people’s spirits?” She asked. “I don’t see any other option or choice.”
The motion will be in front of City Council June 12 with councillors making a decision sometime after.
-- With files from Drew Postey.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
'Scandals and secrets': On board the world's most exclusive private residential ship
It’s a floating city exclusively home to the 1 per cent, a playground for multimillionaires and billionaires that circumnavigates the world's oceans.
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Canada announces $11B for military aircraft training
Canada has announced an $11.2-billion contract to improve training platforms for the military, including the purchase of 70 training aircraft for the Future Aircrew Training program.
CNN Exclusive: A federal grand jury may soon hear from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accusers
Federal investigators are preparing to bring accusers of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs before a federal grand jury, two sources familiar with the probe tell CNN — signaling the U.S. Justice Department is moving toward potentially seeking an indictment of Combs.
In bizarre provocation, North Korea flies trash, manure balloons over the South
North Korea flew hundreds of balloons carrying trash and manure toward South Korea in one of its most bizarre provocations against its rival in years, prompting the South’s military to mobilize chemical and explosive response teams to recover objects and debris in different parts of the country.
Jury begins deliberating in Trump's hush money case, weighing verdict in first criminal trial of a former U.S. president
Jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial begin deliberations Wednesday after receiving instructions from the judge on the law and the factors they may consider as they strive to reach a verdict in the first criminal case against a former American president.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers now voting on latest tentative offer from province
Saskatchewan teachers have until 6 p.m. Thursday to vote 'yes' or 'no' on a tentative offer from the province that is being endorsed by the teachers' federation president.
-
Saskatoon ER sees homeless visits skyrocket, hospital director calls on city for help
The executive director of St. Paul's Hospital is calling on the city to build a staffed washroom facility to address the escalating burden of the homelessness crisis on the emergency department.
-
Humboldt Broncos families fight to keep Saskatchewan government named in lawsuit
Lawyers for several Humboldt Broncos families were in court Tuesday fighting a bid by the government of Saskatchewan to have it removed as a defendant in a lawsuit over the deadly bus crash in 2018.
Winnipeg
-
Foodfare owner’s car vandalized in grocery store’s parking lot
A rash of violent incidents targeting a Winnipeg grocery store came to a head Friday with a brazen daytime arson attack caught on camera.
-
'I spent years worrying': New data shows debt climbing in Canada, Manitobans struggling to pay money back
More Canadians are seeing their credit card debt climb higher according to new data from a credit reporting agency, and Manitobans particularly have been feeling the effects.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Edmonton
-
Fire outside Fort McMurray now under control, says Alberta Wildfire
The fire that prompted the evacuation of several neighbourhoods in Fort McMurray earlier in May was classified as under control on Tuesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 34 Avenue closed because of serious crash
South Edmonton commuters are being asked to find alternate routes to avoid a crash scene in Mill Woods.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Calgary
-
Police commission report outlines response to UCalgary's pro-Palestinian protest
The Calgary Police Commission will learn more about how the police responded to a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Calgary earlier this month.
-
Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Group worried about Bow River flood mitigation project to host meeting
A group worried about the environmental impacts the Bow River flood mitigation project could have on the Glenbow Ranch Park is hosting a meeting Wednesday night.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge to submit bid to host 2026 Scotties Tournament of Hearts
The City of Lethbridge says it wants to build on its success with major curling events by hosting another premier tournament.
-
Lethbridge to see an 'average' mosquito season, mitigation work underway
Recent wet, cool temperatures have Lethbridge crews out monitoring mosquitoes ahead of the summer.
-
Man charged with vandalism of Fernie Aquatic Centre that 'severely impacted' community: RCMP
Charges have been laid in the vandalism of the Fernie Aquatic Centre in Fernie, B.C.
Toronto
-
Five more Ontario school boards join lawsuit against social media platforms
Five additional Ontario school boards and two independent private schools have joined a lawsuit against the owners of multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook.
-
Disabled Ajax mother on Toronto Eras Tour ticket sale: 'It's completely inaccessible'
When Charmaine Tuzi learned that Taylor Swift was bringing her "Eras Tour" to Toronto later this year, she was elated as one of the dates fell on her daughter's 13th birthday.
-
10 per cent of Canadians only making minimum monthly payment on their credit card: TransUnion
A new survey by TransUnion finds there's been an increase in delinquencies and about 10 per cent of Canadians only make the minimum monthly payment on their credit cards.
Ottawa
-
Premier Ford rules out summer or fall 2024 provincial election
Premier Doug Ford is refuting the idea of calling an election this summer or fall, but won't rule out an early election before the June 2026 date.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board joins $4.5 billion lawsuit against social media giants
The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and six other boards across Ontario are joining a lawsuit against tech giants like Meta, Snapchat and TikTok, accusing them of "disrupting student learning and the education system."
-
LISTEN
LISTEN Is Ottawa CityFolk about folk music, or music for all folk?
Greta Van Fleet, Rise Against, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, The Beaches, and Milky Chance are set to take the stage at Lansdowne Park this September. Executive Director Mark Monahan was asked by Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll about trying to create a schedule that can please as many music fans as possible.
Montreal
-
2 men in hospital after collision in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Two men are in hospital after a collision in Montreal's west-end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
-
Man faces kidnapping charges after Amber Alert issued in Quebec
A man accused of abducting two children in Quebec's Chaudiere-Appalaches region has been officially charged with kidnapping.
Vancouver
-
Anonymous website calls for BC United's Kevin Falcon to resign
Days after efforts to broker a deal with the BC Conservatives fell apart, BC United's Kevin Falcon was the target of an anonymous online campaign calling for him to resign as leader
-
B.C. nurse suspended for time theft after getting $20K for unworked shifts
An Abbotsford nurse's registration has been suspended for four months after he committed fraud and time theft, according to the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives.
-
'Prove our value': Black-owned business program gives owners a shot at government, corporate contracts
Governments and corporations in Canada spend billions each year procuring products and services, but Jackee Kasandy says that historically barely any has gone to businesses owned by Black people, and she wants that to change.
Vancouver Island
-
Anonymous website calls for BC United's Kevin Falcon to resign
Days after efforts to broker a deal with the BC Conservatives fell apart, BC United's Kevin Falcon was the target of an anonymous online campaign calling for him to resign as leader
-
'Prove our value': Black-owned business program gives owners a shot at government, corporate contracts
Governments and corporations in Canada spend billions each year procuring products and services, but Jackee Kasandy says that historically barely any has gone to businesses owned by Black people, and she wants that to change.
-
Advocacy groups, regulator trade barbs over LNG ads on B.C. transit
A group of environmentalist doctors is voicing concern about misleading advertisements supporting B.C.'s liquefied natural gas industry, but Canada's advertising regulator says the doctors' group is also being misleading.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
London
-
Flair Airlines' winter schedule out of London International Airport announced
Flair Airlines has released their 2024/25 winter schedule departing from the London International Airport (YXU).
-
Boulton suspended for Knights vs. Saginaw at Memorial Cup
The London Knights will be without Sawyer Boulton when they take on Saginaw at the Memorial Cup Wednesday evening.
-
Owen Sound special constable charged with impaired
An Owen Sound special constable officer has been charged in relation to an off duty incident. Around 8:55 p.m. on May 23, Owen Sound police encountered a vehicle on 13th St. west in the city.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING St. Mary's High School closes due to 'threat of violence against school'
A Kitchener high school has closed its doors due to a police investigation.
-
Anger boils over as Stratford City Council meeting is cancelled early
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
-
Fire officials warn about increase in lithium-ion battery fires
Lithium-ion batteries can be found in everything from cars to cellphones. But experts warn they're dangerous if not used - and charged - properly.
Northern Ontario
-
These are the worst roads in northern Ontario, CAA says
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
-
Black bear kebabs make family sick with parasitic worms
It was supposed to be a celebration, but one family’s unique meal of black bear meat sent several members to the hospital instead.
-
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
Atlantic
-
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic disruptions in Dartmouth, N.S.
A tractor-trailer fire has caused traffic disruptions in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
-
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
-
After being shunned by his mother, this baby goat was taken on a road trip across Canada
After Jimmy the baby goat was shunned by his mother, a New Brunswick man took the kid on a two-week road trip across Canada.
N.L.
-
March in downtown St. John's honours first female Mounties
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.