ESTEVAN -- The Westmoreland Coal Mine in Estevan is permanently laying off 25 of its staff members.

The company told its employees the layoffs come after a drop in demand for coal.

Estevan's Chamber of Commerce said job loss was expected since Unit 4 at Boundary Dam is expected to close in 2021. Unit 5 is also scheduled for shutdown in 2024. However, job losses weren’t expected this early.

The chamber says the mine is encouraging older workers to retire, since union rules mean layoffs happen to the newest workers.

Jackie Wall, the chamber's executive director, said the city is moving away from coal production and pursuing other energy opportunities, including solar, oil, geothermal and nuclear power.

The union representing the employees says its working to try and save the 25 jobs.