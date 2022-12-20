'Every piece has a story': Regina resident shows off collection of nearly 300 nativity scenes

For Regina resident Garnet Mang, Christmas is the most important time of the year. An appreciation he shows with his massive collection of nativity scenes.

Nativity scenes are dioramas or small exhibits that display the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Christmas staples usually include a manger along with figures of the Holy Family, shepherds, wise men and animals such as sheep and oxen.

Mang has been collecting nativity scenes since his mother first bought one when he was a child.

“I have a passion for Christmas, I have always enjoyed it,” he told CTV News. “The collection all began, I think my mom started it with the with the Avon lady.”

Mang's collection includes everything from glass decor to plastic sets. (Luke Simard/CTV News)

According to Mang, the collection spans almost 300 sets and ranges from plastic to glass decor.

Mang, who also collects Christmas trees and pianos, said the collection has slowly evolved from just receiving gifts from friends.

“It evolved into garage sales and thrift stores with a friend of mine and it's turned into this,” he said, referring to his collection.

“There is lots of stuff out there, other people's junk become someone else's treasures.”

The collection took on a whole new meaning for Mang during the pandemic when he was unable to travel.

While some scenes seem identical, every one of them is different, according to Mang.

“Some are just the Holy Family, some have a Holy Family just with a couple of little sheep no sign of a shepherd anywhere,” Mang said. “Then others [have] the full scene with the Wiseman as well.”

Mang's collection is said to contain almost 300 pieces. All of which are unique, with different figures and layouts as well as the stories behind them. (Luke Simard/CTV News)

Every scene has a story according to Mang, some with more meaning than others.

“Every piece has a story attached. You can't live in the past but reminiscing is good,” he said

One of the most prized sets in the collection includes the first piece, gifted to Mang by his mother.

“The Avon one always gets front and center because it’s probably the most special,” Mang said.

“Moms are special.”

Mang hopes to leave the nativity scenes up in his apartment long after the Christmas season is over.

However he said the collection will not stay out longer than it needs to be.