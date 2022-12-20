'Every piece has a story': Regina resident shows off collection of nearly 300 nativity scenes
For Regina resident Garnet Mang, Christmas is the most important time of the year. An appreciation he shows with his massive collection of nativity scenes.
Nativity scenes are dioramas or small exhibits that display the birth of Jesus Christ.
The Christmas staples usually include a manger along with figures of the Holy Family, shepherds, wise men and animals such as sheep and oxen.
Mang has been collecting nativity scenes since his mother first bought one when he was a child.
“I have a passion for Christmas, I have always enjoyed it,” he told CTV News. “The collection all began, I think my mom started it with the with the Avon lady.”
Mang's collection includes everything from glass decor to plastic sets. (Luke Simard/CTV News)
According to Mang, the collection spans almost 300 sets and ranges from plastic to glass decor.
Mang, who also collects Christmas trees and pianos, said the collection has slowly evolved from just receiving gifts from friends.
“It evolved into garage sales and thrift stores with a friend of mine and it's turned into this,” he said, referring to his collection.
“There is lots of stuff out there, other people's junk become someone else's treasures.”
The collection took on a whole new meaning for Mang during the pandemic when he was unable to travel.
While some scenes seem identical, every one of them is different, according to Mang.
“Some are just the Holy Family, some have a Holy Family just with a couple of little sheep no sign of a shepherd anywhere,” Mang said. “Then others [have] the full scene with the Wiseman as well.”
Mang's collection is said to contain almost 300 pieces. All of which are unique, with different figures and layouts as well as the stories behind them. (Luke Simard/CTV News)
Every scene has a story according to Mang, some with more meaning than others.
“Every piece has a story attached. You can't live in the past but reminiscing is good,” he said
One of the most prized sets in the collection includes the first piece, gifted to Mang by his mother.
“The Avon one always gets front and center because it’s probably the most special,” Mang said.
“Moms are special.”
Mang hopes to leave the nativity scenes up in his apartment long after the Christmas season is over.
However he said the collection will not stay out longer than it needs to be.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Trudeau says 'it sucks' when ethics breaches occur, but system is working
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who raised medical assistance in dying 'no longer an employee'
The Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who the department says 'was responsible' for all four confirmed cases of medical assistance in dying (MAID) being discussed with veterans is 'no longer an employee,' CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
Doctors worry more kids may be getting sick with invasive strep A. Here are the facts
It's important to distinguish the different types of Group A strep infections, an expert says, because the bacteria itself is quite common. The biggest danger comes in the rare cases when it becomes invasive.
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE | South African government faces mounting pressure over Russian ship, alleged arms delivery
Fourteen days after a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked under mysterious circumstance at a naval yard in South Africa and unloaded its cargo, there have been no answers from the government.
Canada's first paid women's basketball league, HOOPQUEENS, driving opportunity
Nakissa Koomalsingh founded Canada's first-ever paid women's basketball league in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.
'A bit of a roller-coaster': Man whose cancer surgery was cancelled at last minute gets new surgery date
A Winnipeg man who found out his prostate cancer surgery was cancelled mere hours before it was supposed to begin has now had his procedure rescheduled.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Saskatoon looking into ways to limit 'stomach-turning odour' from north-end business
The city is looking into potential options to mitigate the smell coming from a business in Saskatoon's north industrial area.
-
Weary traveler stuck in Saskatoon airport due to 'extreme weather'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.
Winnipeg
-
Bear spray used in two commercial robberies in west Winnipeg, police say
Winnipeg police are investigating two more robberies involving bear spray.
-
11-year-old girl sexually assaulted in St. Vital: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in St. Vital on Monday.
-
'A bit of a roller-coaster': Man whose cancer surgery was cancelled at last minute gets new surgery date
A Winnipeg man who found out his prostate cancer surgery was cancelled mere hours before it was supposed to begin has now had his procedure rescheduled.
Calgary
-
Calgary sees flight cancellations, delays amid Vancouver snowstorm
A winter storm in Vancouver that caused an unprecedented number of cancelled flights on Tuesday also created chaos for Calgary travellers.
-
Extreme cold weather in Calgary: closures and cancellations
Calgary remains under an extreme cold warning.
-
94 sea cans stolen and sold to unsuspecting victims in Calgary
A 37-year-old Calgary man faces 20 charges in connection with a scheme where almost 100 sea cans were stolen from rental companies and sold to unwitting victims.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
'All hands on deck': AMA wait times skyrocket in Edmonton
Brandon Klassen, with automotive services at AMA, said the cold, snowy weather and poor driving conditions have caused a spike in calls for roadside assistance, with volumes at seven times the normal amount.
-
'We're delivering': Alberta will cover next-generation insulin pumps before new year
The UCP government says Albertans in need of next-generation insulin pumps may be able to get one covered by the province as soon as this Friday.
Toronto
-
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
-
Vaughan councillor tried to solve gunman's complaints a month before shooting
About a month before five people were killed during a shooting spree in a condo north of Toronto, a city councillor met the presumed gunman in his suite looking to help solve his complaints, but didn’t see any evidence of the problems Francesco Villi fixated on, the councillor said.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Residents push to make Ottawa public school board address anti-Semitism
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board meets Tuesday evening, and it is expected to address concerns about rising hate directed at Jewish students and staff, and accusations the board is not doing enough to respond.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
-
Friends remember Sommer Boudreau as a 'warrior princess'
Friends of the Boudreau family are remembering Sommer Boudreau as a person with a bold personality. Sommer was found dead in a Deep River, Ont. home on Dec. 11.
Vancouver
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
-
3 homes damaged as TransLink bus loses control in North Vancouver
A bus driver lost control navigating a snowy road in North Vancouver on Monday night, resulting in a series of crashes that damaged three homes.
-
Here's how Ryan Reynolds is trying to help a B.C food bank continue to provide food, diapers for babies in need
Expectant parents and actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will be matching donations to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank's Baby Steps program this holiday season, as the organization continues to see unprecedented demand for its services.
Montreal
-
Charter of the French Language would likely apply to federal businesses in Quebec
Private companies under federal jurisdiction in Quebec will likely be forced to comply with Quebec's Charter of the French Language, commonly known as Bill 101, whether the Trudeau government likes it or not.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
The Montreal region will be hit with a powerful storm system that will bring 'significant' snowfall, strong winds and some rain just in time for the holiday weekend.
-
Woman helps police recover AirPods allegedly stolen from Que. hotel room using Apple's 'Find My' feature
A Toronto woman says she used geo-tracking software on her smartphone to help Quebec police track down her Apple AirPods after an employee at the hotel she stayed at allegedly stole them during her stay.
Vancouver Island
-
Snowstorm snarls traffic, cancels ferries, cuts power to thousands on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remained under winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy snow cancelled buses, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
-
Last man wanted in Hells Angels crackdown on Vancouver Island surrenders to police
The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a drug-trafficking case targeting the Hells Angels on Vancouver Island has surrendered to police.
-
Good Samaritans brave B.C. snowstorm to help health workers, cyclists get to work
As snow fell heavy across large swaths of southern Vancouver Island Tuesday morning, a hidden army of helpers were quietly working to ensure others could get to work on time.
Atlantic
-
Alerts issued for Maritimes ahead of Friday storm that risks power outages
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all three Maritime provinces for Friday afternoon into Saturday.
-
Nine-month-old baby tested positive for RSV after passing away, says godmother
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
-
'My heart is still in tatters': International students speak out after roommate killed in Sydney house fire
When a fire broke out at a duplex on Park Street in Sydney, N.S., Saturday afternoon, an international student from India who was inside lost his life.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say two suspects arrested at the scene not involved in hotel murders
Two of the three suspects arrested at the scene of two murders on Walford Road in Sudbury were not involved in the deaths, Sudbury police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
-
North Bay police provide update on homicide that took place Saturday morning
The North Bay Police Service are still investigating the homicide that took place in the city's downtown early Saturday morning
Kitchener
-
Police now investigating Kitchener shooting as homicide
The victim of a shooting in Kitchener on Sunday has died of his injuries and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
-
City of Kitchener looks to build 2,000 rental units as Bill 23 fallout continues
The City of Kitchener is preparing for the worst as it plans to mitigate the cost of Ontario’s Bill 23.
-
K-W businesses adapting as single-use plastic bans take effect
As of today, companies can no longer produce plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers or bring them into Canada -- and in a year, it will also be illegal to sell them.