Failed Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate Alanna Koch is still bringing in a salary, despite not working since April 6.

Koch has been on the government’s payroll since the end of January. She was placed on paid leave on April 6. Since then, she has made $38,000 in salary. The Opposition argued that is enough to keep the legislature’s cafeteria open for another year.

The cafeteria is currently open to tenders to the private sector. The tender closes on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan’s cabinet approved an order to cancel Koch’s appointment of deputy minister to the premier, effective June 1. Premier Scott Moe said the government is currently negotiating a severance package for Koch that will take into account her salary over the past two months.

Moe defeated Koch for Sask. Party leadership at the end of January.