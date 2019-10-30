REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced the team’s nominees for the 2019 CFL Awards.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo was unanimously voted as the Riders' Most Outstanding Player. Linebacker Cameron Judge was also unanimously voted Most Outstanding Canadian.

Other nominees include defensive lineman Charleston Hughes for Most Outstanding Defensive Player, punter Jon Ryan for Most Outstanding Special-Teams Player, Dan Clark for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley for Most Outstanding Rookie

These players were selected by local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches.

The East and West Division nominees for the CFL Awards will be announced on November 7.

The awards ceremony will be held in Calgary on November 21.