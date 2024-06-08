Family of homicide victim seeks closure through weekend vigil

A vigil was held Saturday to remember 32-year-old Roman Miller.

“Roman meant a lot to many people and everyone knows that he is one that just has a big heart, so to have the community support means a lot and shows that Roman did touch many people,” said Ava-Daun Miller, Roman’s sister.

Miller was shot and killed on the 2100 Block of Broad Street in the early morning hours of July 29, 2023.

His death was ruled a homicide.

One of his accused killers, Daniel “Juma” Drie Atem is on Canada’s most wanted list.

His family continues to cherish their memories they had with him.

"He was a gift,” said Ava-Daun Miller, Roman’s sister.

“For the short time that he was here, he was a pleasure to be around,” said Kevaun Miller, Roman’s brother. “Riding quads and dirt bikes and just stuff like that, you know. Just being out."

His family continues to seek closure almost one year after his death.

"We just don't want it to get swept under the rug. We want it to stay at the top of their priority list,” Kevaun said.

"Our family needs closure and so our aim is that we can just continue to have this at the forefront of everyone's mind,” Ava-Daun said.

The family said they plan to hold annual vigils in Roman’s honour.

Anyone who has any information on the case or who might know of Atem’s whereabouts is asked to contact Regina Police Service (RPS).