Fatal traffic collisions have been occurring in Sask. every 2.5 days, RCMP say

A fatal collision occurred every two-and-a half days on Saskatchewan roadways between Sept. 1 and Oct. 25, RCMP said.

In 2023, there have been a total of 58 fatal collisions in the province with 23 of those taking place since Sept. 1, a news release from Saskatchewan RCMP said.

In that time frame, 26 people were killed on roads around the province, including 14 drivers, nine passengers and three pedestrians, according to RCMP.

RCMP say impaired driving is considered a cause or factor in 17 of the 58 collisions.

Charges have been laid against four drivers or a charge was recommended for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, three involving alcohol and one involving alcohol and drugs, RCMP said.

“Eight drivers died, with four of these investigations involving drug impairment. Five collisions remain under investigation. Multiple fatal collision investigations are still ongoing,” the release said.

Saskatchewan RCMP said it has five full-time and five part-time collision reconstructionists that investigate collisions throughout the province.