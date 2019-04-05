On April 6, 2018, a semi-truck collided with a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos Junior A hockey club.

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured — some permanently — in the crash.

The community of Humboldt will mark the first anniversary of the crash with a memorial ceremony on Saturday at Elgar Petersen Arena.

Here’s a look back at the events in the year after the devastating crash:

April 6, 2018 – A semi blows through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 335 with Highway 35. The Broncos bus can’t stop in time. Fourteen people die at the scene; two more later die in hospital. Thirteen others are injured.

April 8, 2018 – NHL stars, government officials and thousands of other mourners gather in Humboldt for an emotional vigil for the crash victims.

April 9, 2018 – Saskatchewan officials apologize for misidentifying one of the crash victims. The body of Parker Tobin is identified as Xavier Labelle, who is alive and recovering in hospital.

April 11, 2018 – The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League announces it will go ahead with the SJHL final after the crash. The Nipawin Hawks defeat the Estevan Bruins to take the Canalta Cup.

April 18, 2018 – A record-setting GoFundMe campaign for the crash victims closes after raising nearly $15.2 million.

May 11, 2018 – The Broncos announce plans to rebuild and return for the 2018-19 SJHL season.

June 21, 2018 – Ten of the surviving Broncos players reunite in Las Vegas for the NHL awards. Late coach Darcy Haugan wins the inaugural Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award.

July 3, 2018 – The Broncos introduce Nathan Oystrick as the team’s new head coach and GM. Oystrick is from Saskatchewan and played in the SJHL, NCAA, NHL, AHL and KHL.

July 6, 2018 – Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver of the semi-truck, is arrested in Calgary. The RCMP charge him with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

July 9, 2018 – The family of Adam Herold, the youngest player killed in the crash, file a lawsuit against Sidhu, the company he works for and the bus manufacturer. The lawsuit alleges Sidhu was negligent and didn’t have proper training to be driving on Saskatchewan highways.

July 10, 2018 – Sidhu makes his first court appearance. He is released on $1,000 bail and must follow strict conditions, including a driving ban and curfew.

Aug. 22, 2018 – Broncos president Kevin Garinger, who stepped into the spotlight after the tragedy, steps down from his position. He says he wants to focus on his family and his role as director of education with the Horizon School Division.

Aug. 24, 2018 – Saskatoon-born Washington Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson delivers on his promise to bring the Stanley Cup to Humboldt. The event also kicks off the Broncos training camp.

Sept. 12, 2018 – The Broncos return to the ice to take on the Nipawin Hawks in an emotional season opener. Only two players, Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter, return to play for the Broncos for the full season.

Oct. 10, 2018 – The owner of Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., the company involved in the crash, is charged with non-compliance with multiple federal and provincial regulations.

Nov. 28, 2018 – A Saskatchewan judge approves allocation of the millions of dollars raised in the GoFundMe campaign. The victim’s families receive $525,000 and the survivors receive $475,000.

Dec. 3, 2018 – Saskatchewan announces plans to introduce mandatory truck driver training in the spring. Drivers will need 121.5 hours of training before taking the test for a Class 1 licence.

Dec. 12, 2018 – The province releases a report into the intersection where the fatal crash occurred. The report recommends improvements to signage, tree removal and rumble strips to prevent future crashes at the site.

Dec. 28, 2018 – Oystrick steps down as the Broncos coach and GM. Assistant coach Scott Barney takes over the role for the rest of the season.

Jan. 8, 2019 – Sidhu pleads guilty to all 29 charges in the crash. He tells his lawyer he wants to take full responsibility and doesn’t want to go to trial.

Jan. 28, 2019 – An emotional sentencing hearing begins in Melfort. Court hears 90 victim impact statements over the course of three days.

Jan. 30, 2019 – Scott Thomas, whose son Evan was killed in the crash, meets with Sidhu during a break in the hearing. Thomas describes the meeting as “powerful,” but wants to keep the details private.

Jan. 31, 2019 – Sidhu speaks at his sentencing hearing. He apologizes to the victims and their families.

Feb. 25, 2019 – A report from the coroner’s office recommends a mass casualty plan and mandatory seatbelts on buses after the crash.

March 4, 2019 – The family of Morgan Gobeil says he is able to go home after 333 days in hospital. He takes with him the “Believe” sign former assistant coach Chris Beaudry brought to the hospital while the injured players recovered.

March 15, 2019 – Mandatory entry-level training for truck drivers comes into effect in Saskatchewan. Alberta and Manitoba have similar standards for truck driving training.

March 26, 2019 – The Broncos remarkable season comes to an end in Estevan. The Bruins take Game 7 of the second round of the SJHL playoffs by a score of 3-2 in overtime.

March 27, 2019 – Sukhmander Singh, the owner of Adesh Deol, pleads guilty to five non-compliance charges. An Alberta judge fines him $1,000 for each offense for a total of $5,000.

April 1, 2019 – The Broncos sign interim head coach Scott Barney to a three-year contract.

With files from CTVNews.ca and The Canadian Press