The coroner has determined the 16 victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

Sixteen people were killed and another 13 were injured when the Broncos team bus collided with a semi-trailer at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335 on April 6.

The driver of the semi, Jaskirat Sidhu, pleaded guilty to all 29 charges in the crash on Jan. 7. The Crown asked for a 10-year prison sentence for Sidhu at an emotional sentencing hearing last month. Justice Inez Cardinal reserved her decision to March 22.

The coroner’s office released six recommendations in its report into the Broncos crash.

The office wants the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure to review its policy on the installation of traffic control devices and signs at intersections. The province received 13 recommendations to improve safety at the intersection from a separate report.

The coroner is also asking for Saskatchewan Highway Patrol to ensure stricter compliance for regulations and standards for commercial drivers.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service should have a plan to train staff for a mass fatality plan, the report recommends. This includes identifying the deceased after the crash. The coroner’s office misidentified one of the crash victims as Xavier Labelle in the immediate aftermath of the crash. On April 8, the office said Parker Tobin had died and Labelle was recovering in hospital.

The report also asks for Saskatchewan Government Insurance to implement standardized truck driver training in Saskatchewan. The province announced late last year that it would bring in mandatory training of 121.5 hours starting March 15.

The fifth recommendation from the report asks the Saskatchewan Health Authority to review its policy on identifying people in its care following a mass casualty or fatality event.

Finally, the report asks Transport Canada to improve national safety regulations on driver training and electronic logging, along with installing mandatory seatbelts on public transit buses travelling on highways.

All parties involved in the recommendations have been notified.

The chief coroner says there will be no inquest into the deaths.