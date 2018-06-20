Late Humboldt Broncos coach Darcy Haugan received the inaugural Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Haugan’s wife Christina accepted the award, surrounded by 10 of the surviving players. She spoke of Haugan’s legacy in the community, and how he worked hard to shape the young men he coached.

Sixteen people - including Haugan - were killed in a tragic bus crash on April 6. Thirteen others were injured.

The NHL honoured the team at the awards ceremony with an emotional tribute.

On Tuesday, the NHL announced the Stanley Cup will travel to Humboldt on August 24.

The team is currently rebuilding for next year’s SJHL season.