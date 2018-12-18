It's been 20 years since an impaired driver injured two of Lisa Lindahl's daughters, but the memory is no less painful.

“We are very lucky they are alive. But it has become a life goal now to stop impaired driving,” said Lisa Lindahl, director of victims services with MADD Regina.

Now the director of victims services for MADD Regina, Lindahl welcomes the federal government’s tougher impaired driving laws, which came into effect across Canada on Tuesday.

“Canada currently has some of the highest death rates and injury rates. We expect approximately 20 per cent reduction in impaired driving crashes,” said Lindahl.

Under the new regulations, police will have the power to demand a breath sample from any driver they stop. Previously, officers had to suspect a driver was impaired.

“People who don't necessarily show signs of impairment, it gives us that added availability to conduct a roadside test with them,” said Cst. Nolan Bespalko, an officer with the Regina Police Service’s combined traffic service.

The goal is to increase detection, and deter others from getting behind the wheel impaired. It's a system already in place in more than 40 countries.

While some are concerned about warrantless searches, many Regina drivers told CTV they have no problem with the changes.

Bespalko said those who follow the law, have nothing to worry about.

“It's a short term inconvenience for a long term gain, which is really reducing impaired driving,” said Bespalko.

The new rules also increase the maximum prison term for many alcohol-impaired driving offences from five years to 10. It also ups the maximum penalties for impaired driving, with a first offence bringing a mandatory minimum fine of $1,000.