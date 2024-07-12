Five tornadoes confirmed in Saskatchewan on July 1

Five weak tornadoes occurred in southeastern Saskatchewan on July 1, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).

On Friday, the NTP released details of when and where the tornadoes landed on Canada Day.

At 2:20 p.m., a witness captured a photo of a tornado near Gull Lake, Sask. There were no injuries reported and no visible damage was seen from a review of satellite imagery, the NTP said.

At 4:23 p.m., 4:35 p.m., and 4:45 p.m., three tornadoes developed in the Crescent Lake area. No injuries were reported and a review of satellite imagery revealed no visible damage.

A witness reported a tornado near Bredenbury at 5:16 p.m. and captured a video of a funnel cloud. No injuries or damage were reported.

Since all five tornadoes did not result in injuries or visible damages, the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale assessment is the default EF0.