REGINA
Regina

    • Five tornadoes confirmed in Saskatchewan on July 1

    Share

    Five weak tornadoes occurred in southeastern Saskatchewan on July 1, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).

    On Friday, the NTP released details of when and where the tornadoes landed on Canada Day.

    At 2:20 p.m., a witness captured a photo of a tornado near Gull Lake, Sask. There were no injuries reported and no visible damage was seen from a review of satellite imagery, the NTP said.

    At 4:23 p.m., 4:35 p.m., and 4:45 p.m., three tornadoes developed in the Crescent Lake area. No injuries were reported and a review of satellite imagery revealed no visible damage.

    A witness reported a tornado near Bredenbury at 5:16 p.m. and captured a video of a funnel cloud. No injuries or damage were reported.

    Since all five tornadoes did not result in injuries or visible damages, the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale assessment is the default EF0.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News