Following live: Grey Cup 109 coverage from Regina

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts will be facing off in the 109th Grey Cup game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET).

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis and Josh Ross will perform for this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show.

Follow along below for live updates from our team of reporters covering the big game.