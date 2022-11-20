Here's what you should know if you're headed to the Grey Cup

As the kickoff to the 109th Grey Cup approaches, here’s what organizers want fans to know if they’re heading to Mosaic Stadium.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 5 p.m. As the temperature drops, organizers are reminding fans to dress appropriately by layering up for the big game.

TRANSPORTATION

Free shuttles will be running every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. then continuously until 6 p.m. In the fourth quarter, buses will start leaving the stadium. The last bus will leave one hour after the game ends.

Free shuttle locations include:

Southland Mall (free park and ride option)

University of Regina (free park and ride option)

Two stops in Regina Downtown

Four stops in the Warehouse District (free park and ride option)

27 Regina hotels

For the full list, click here.

Parking will be on a first come first serve basis and will cost $35. Fans can access parking through the Lewvan entrance in the REAL District.

BAG POLICY

Large purses, backpacks, and camera bags are not allowed at the game. Each person can bring in one clear bag sized 12 inches by six inches or smaller. More information can be found here.

WARMING TENT

There will be a warming tent available on the east side of the stadium for fans to warm up during the game. The tent will have a limited capacity.

NO RE-ENTRY

Fans who leave the stadium will not be allowed to re-enter.

Access to the Harvard Lounge won’t be available during the game.

GREY CUP 50/50

Tickets for the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Grey Cup 50/50 will be available for purchase until the end of the fourth quarter at the game or online.