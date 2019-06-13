

Katherine Hill & Michaela Solomon , CTV Regina





Three players from Saskatchewan are taking home the Stanley Cup after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday night, and Rick Schwartz' son Jaden is one of them.

Boston had home ice advantage, but St. Louis took the final game of the season by a score of 4-1.

“There was a lot of high-fiving, hugging and tears,” Jaden Schwartz's father Rick told CTV News. “The last few minutes were a really really big celebration.”

It’s the first Cup win in Blues history.

"To bring a Cup to a city for a first time is crazy. Tough to put into words," forward Jaden Schwartz said on the ice after the win. "These fans have been waiting a long time. It's exciting. We're going to have a lot of fun with it."

This is what you get when you mic up Rick Schwartz for a #StanleyCup Final game. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/XvUCiHP1t0 — St. Louis Blues �� (@StLouisBlues) May 30, 2019

“That’s every kids dream is ‘someday I’m going to play in the NHL,’” Rick said. “It was a long road there no question about it, lots of ups and downs. But to finally see it you just can’t really believe it."

Rick added that the big win hasn’t really sunk in yet.

“You gotta let the kids go out there and do it,” Schwartz said. “You can coach them as much as you want but at the end of the day they’re the ones putting on the skates. When they’re younger they’ll need advice and encouragement but as they get a bit older it’s all on the, all you can do as a parent is just support them.”

Jaden, who grew up in Wilcox, was drafted by the Blues in 2010. He had 12 goals in the Blues’ Cup run, leading his team in scoring. He added eight assists for 20 points in the playoffs.

Regina product Tyler Bozak had five goals and eight assists. Brayden Schenn, who is from Saskatoon, had five goals and seven assists.

With files from The Associated Press