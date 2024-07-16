'Forever grateful': Thomson family thanks loyal fans and supporters of 'Bella Brave'

The family of Isabella Thomson took to social media to thank those who have supported them following the death of the social media starlet and advocate, known as “Bella Brave.”

“To all our family, friends back home and in this digital space; we feel your love and we are forever grateful [and] thankful,” Isabella’s mother, Kyla said in the post on Tuesday.

The 10-year-old was admitted into intensive care at the SickKids Hospital in Toronto in early July.

Her condition took a turn for the worst over the weekend. She died on Sunday, July 14 while in the arms of loved ones.

Speaking to CTV News on Monday, Kyla said she hopes her daughter’s strength and bravery will resonate with the millions who learned of her story online.

“I want her legacy to live on. I don't want her to be forgotten and every way that she's helped kids in similar situations,” Kyla explained.

Isabella was born on December 6, 2013 with a rare trio of medical conditions. Dwarfism, severe combined immunodeficiency and Hirschsprung’s disease required Bella to receive constant medical care.

Her medical journey was documented by Kyla from the very beginning. Kyla used the hashtag “Bella Brave” for the first time not long after Isabella’s first birthday.

As she grew up, so did her personality. It was in 2021 that saw millions be exposed to Isabella after a post of her drawing a picture went viral.

Whether she was giving a tour of her new playhouse, dancing at TeleMiracle or simply waiting in hospital – Isabella always found time for fun.

Right up until the end.

“[We had] a really peaceful day with her before we had to intubate her,” Isabella’s father, Lyle told CTV News. “I had been away, back home, and I only arrived in the evening before, so when I got to see her in the morning, she was very excited. I could tell.”

Kyla said her daughter made the most of every moment and was the embodiment of the word “Brave.”

“I just I drew so much strength through her learning what it meant to her to be brave and how she wanted to share that with the world,” she said.

During Isabella’s final days, both Kyla and Lyle wanted to speak to Isabella’s millions of followers.

“I’m so sorry that she's not with us anymore. We felt your love unmeasurably,” Kyla said.

“She loved each and every one of you, and we just need you guys to know that please don't ever stop talking about her.”

As her family, friends and fans now mourn – Isabella’s videos remain online.

Lasting reminders of the little girl from Swift Current, who shared her story with the world.

Showing she was unwaveringly sweet, unshakably positive but most of all – incredibly brave.

--With files from Pauline Chan and Cole Davenport.