Fort Qu'Appelle medicine garden unveiled in coordination with the Treaty 4 anniversary

A garden specializing in Indigenous medicines has officially opened up in the town of Fort Qu’Appelle.

The Good Medicine Garden, as it is known, has been in the works for many months and is a collaborative effort between a number of groups in the area.

“I’m elated that so many people helped us to create this garden because it is important. It’s a physical reminder of our two cultures coming together,” said Darlene Huber, an education committee member of the Fort Qu’Appelle Heritage Museum.

Attending the grand opening were many of the people who helped coordinate the garden, as well as the schools who helped plant the garden.

“Working with the kids was the icing on the cake for me. I’m very grateful to offer this experience to everyone and be a part of it as well,” said Gail Starr-Bellegarde, an education committee member of the Fort Qu’Appelle Heritage Museum.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories

The town of Fort Qu’Appelle voted unanimously to build the garden. They say it is a positive step towards reconciliation.

“I would really like to see our residents come and have a look at the garden. It’s worth their time to come and look at it,” said Gus Lagace, the mayor of Fort Qu’Appelle.

Suncrest College played a part building the foundation of the garden beds. The institution will continue maintenance of the garden and include it within a mental wellness class.

The museum hopes to continue using the garden as a teaching tool for younger school grades for many years to come.