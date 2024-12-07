Freezing rain warning issued for Regina, other parts of southern Sask.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Regina and other parts of southern Saskatchewan on Saturday, as a system moving through the province also prompted a winter storm warning further north including the city of Saskatoon.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), freezing rain is expected to begin late Saturday evening and last into Sunday morning in warned areas.

Snow is then expected to begin Sunday, with up to 10 centimetres (cm) possible for Regina.

Winter storm warnings were issued for Saskatoon and parts of west-central Saskatchewan, including the Battlefords and Lloydminster early Saturday morning by ECCC.

A winter storm warning was also in effect for the Maple Creek area late Saturday afternoon where up 10-15 cm of snow is in the forecast along with wind gusts of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour, ECCC said on its website.

Freezing rain is also expected in those areas Saturday before precipitation turns to snow overnight. As much as 20 cm could fall in areas under the winter storm warning.

Current watches and warnings can be seen here as they change.

Road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.