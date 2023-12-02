'Full variety': Regina Farmers' Market going big for month of December

For the month of December, the Regina Farmers’ Market is hosting the biggest indoor market in its nearly 50-year history.

Located in and around the Co-Operators Centre, around 50 vendors are located throughout the halls.

“There’s lots of people through the space and it’s attracted more vendors for us. It’s nice to offer the public a full variety of products,” Holly Laird, the executive director of the Regina Farmers’ Market said.

On Saturday, while the market was on, many hockey games were being played at the centre, which gave vendors added exposure from families and fans in the building.

Melanie Little, a first-time vendor said there is something for everyone.

“There’s lots of energy going on around here. It’s just a really fun way to get into the holiday spirit,” Little said.

Munyal’s, an India-inspired food vendor joined the Farmers’ Market for the first time in 2023.

Its owner Vikek Munyal, said their India-inspired food has been popular at the Co-Operators Centre.

“We are seeing lots of our regular customers, as well as some new faces. It’s been a great day,” Laird added.

The Farmers’ Market final two days of the year are Dec. 9 and 16.