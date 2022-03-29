Funding given to two Sask. schools for structural repairs

Two southern Saskatchewan schools will be receiving structural repairs this year as part of a new capital program in the 2022-23 provincial budget.

The Minor Capital Renewal Program was added as a part of the government’s $168.6 million investment from the 2022-23 budget and is meant to address projects involving structural repairs, renovations and additions. The program is targeted at projects ranging from $1 million to 10 million in cost.

Of the investment into the education sector, the province is providing $4.5 million to support renewal projects at two schools in Moose Jaw and Kyle. These schools were chosen from projects previously submitted by school divisions for the Major Capital Renewal Program.

Kyle Composite School is within the Sun West School Division and currently serves 71 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. The school will go through structural repairs and downsizing of school infrastructure to lower operating costs.

Sun West School Division Board Chair John Collins said the release of this fund will help address the much needed facility updates. Currently 25 per cent of the school is being used and is in need of major structural repair.

"Sun West School Division greatly appreciates that Kyle Composite School was chosen to receive funding this year. We look forward to continuing the planning process as this funding will be a great help in making this project a reality,” he said.

Education Minister Dustin Duncan said the program allows divisions to fund smaller projects which are smaller than major capital such as building new schools.

“With investments in educational infrastructure, our government continues its record of providing students with safe and modern learning facilities that will help them grow, learn and achieve their full potential," he said.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has given approximately $2.3 billion toward school infrastructure projects which include 57 new schools and 28 major renovation projects along with the two projects as part of the new Minor Capital Program.

Currently, 60 per cent of Ecole St. Margaret School in Moose Jaw is being used and serves 187 students. The school will also go through structural repairs and downsizing of school infrastructure to lower operating costs.

Holy Trinity Catholic School Division Board Chair Joann Blazieko said she appreciates being selected for the program.

“This Minor Capital Funding will breathe new life into our Elementary French Immersion Program for years to come,” she said. “We look forward to working with the Ministry of Education as we move forward with this project."