Funeral date set for Isabella 'Bella Brave' Thomson

A funeral date has been set for Isabella Thomson – the social media starlet who compelled millions with her medical journey.

A funeral mass for family and friends will be held on July 27 at 11 a.m. at Christ The Redeemer Roman Catholic Church in Swift Current, Sask.

“While the family wishes they could celebrate with everyone, seating will be limited,” the obituary read. “A link to watch the service will be provided at a later date.”

The 10-year-old became known on social media as “Bella Brave” thanks to her mother, Kyla, documenting her medical journey.

Isabella was born on December 6, 2013 with a rare trio of medical conditions. Dwarfism, severe combined immunodeficiency and Hirschsprung’s disease forced Isabella to receive constant medical care.

Surgery after surgery, treatment after treatment, Bella put her limitless positivity and bravery on display for all to see.

Isabella died on July 14 at the SickKids Hospital in Toronto after she developed a serious infection in her lungs.

Those who are able are encouraged by the Thomson family to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada.

“I’m so sorry that she's not with us anymore. We felt your love unmeasurably,” Kyla said in a post to fans on July 16.

“She loved each and every one of you, and we just need you guys to know that please don't ever stop talking about her.”