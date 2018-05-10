Gas prices rising in Queen City
Gas prices at Co-Op have risen in east Regina (Katherine Hill / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 2:43PM CST
Gas prices are on the rise again in Regina.
Co-Op on Prince of Wales Drive has jumped from $1.18 per litre to nearly $1.28.
Gas Buddy shows prices at stations across the city are also on the rise, including at Petro Canadas on Victoria Avenue and Albert Street, and Fas Gas.
Gas Buddy predicts this gas prices will remain high all summer.