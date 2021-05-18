REGINA -- An 11-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Tuesday morning, according to Regina police.

In a release, the Regina Police Service said it was dispatched to the intersection of Broadway Ave. East and McAra Street around 7:13 a.m.

Investigation indicates the girl was hit by an eastbound vehicle while crossing Broadway Ave. East. She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).