Girl believed to be taken by father who doesn't want her vaccinated still missing, mother pleads for information

Sarah Jackson, 7, is believed to be with her father, Michael Gordon Jackson. (Supplied: RCMP) Sarah Jackson, 7, is believed to be with her father, Michael Gordon Jackson. (Supplied: RCMP)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener