REGINA -- The Golden Mile Superstore says one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee hasn’t been in the store since March 28, the store said in a Facebook post.

“We understand that you may have questions and want to assure you we take your safety, and the safety of our team, very seriously,” the store said in the post.

The store also says it has a number of protocols in place, including daily sanitizing and physical distancing.

The store was closed for a “thorough cleaning” on Thursday and will likely reopen on Friday.

“We will work with the local public health team on any further directions,” the store said.

According to Dr. Saqib Shahab, public health officials trace contacts for anyone who has tested positive for the virus.

“If they can find all the contacts in the work setting, there’s no need to give a public advisory. If people can’t be reached in a short period of time, there might be a public advisory,” he said at the province’s daily update on Thursday.

Premier Scott Moe says this stands as a reminder to continue following public health orders to continue working to flatten the curve.

“This is an example of community transmission,” he said. “You should assume it’s in your community.”