'Good to see': Sask. fans congratulate former Riders' QB Fajardo following Alouettes' Grey Cup win

Feelings in the land of Green and White seemed to be positive after a collection of former Roughriders including QB Cody Fajardo – beat out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 110th Grey Cup.

“It’s good to see. He wasn’t the problem here,” one Regina resident told CTV News.

“So it’s good to see that Cody Fajardo won a Grey Cup and that Winnipeg lost.”

The Montreal Alouettes hoisted up the Grey Cup in victory for the first time in 12 years – in what many are calling a Cinderella story comeback.

The finale of the CFL post season came to a spectacular end after the Alouettes scored a touchdown in the final drive of the game – rounding off the nail biter 28-24.

The win ends a more than decade long drought for the Alouettes – with the team’s last Grey Cup win being in 2010, against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Fajardo threw 290 yards and racked up three touchdowns, securing the Most Valuable Player commendation for the game.

For Saskatchewan fans, there appears to be lots of pride for their former QB beating the Bombers, regardless of the colours on his jersey.

“Good for him, I’m happy that he did well. I picked Montreal,” another resident told CTV News.

When asked how she feels about her choice, her answer was simple.

“Pretty good because now my husband owes me a bottle of wine,” she said.

As for Winnipeg – led by another former Roughrider in Zach Collaros – shared his sorrow in a post game interview.

“Montreal was a few plays better than us,” he explained.

“It was really sad because there’s a lot of good guys in the locker room.”

2023 marks the Alouettes’ eighth Grey Cup win.