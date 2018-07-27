

CTV Regina





The province has launched a pilot program for preschool-aged children who are deaf and hard of hearing.

The program will start in Regina and Saskatoon this fall.

The government says the program will be delivered through Regina Public Schools and Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services. There will be half-day programs with up to 16 three and four-year-old children in both cities.

Parents can apply by contacting the school board or Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Association directly.

“I know how important it is to make sure our youngest learners have every opportunity to succeed,” Deputy Premier and Minister of Education Gordon Wyant said in a written statement.

“We know how important it is for children to have a good start in life so that they can succeed,” Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos said. “I am pleased to see that funding from the Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning and Child Care Agreement will be used to support this inclusive early learning pilot for preschool-aged children who are deaf and hard of hearing. This opportunity will help them reach their full potential.”

The program will run until 2020.

Applications can be found at rbe.sk.ca/early-learning or sdhhs.com/preschool.