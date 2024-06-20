'Happy to get the opportunity': Riders' Ajou Ajou reflects on first CFL game

REGINA
    Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Ajou Ajou (80) jumps back over the video boards after running out of bounds during second half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Sunday, June 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Ajou Ajou (80) jumps back over the video boards after running out of bounds during second half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Sunday, June 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
    In just the second game of the season, rookie receiver Ajou Ajou took to the field for his first game reps as a Saskatchewan Roughrider.

    “Just go in there and know your position and do your job,” Ajou said on what he told himself when he got put into the game.

    The first year Canadian Football League [CFL] receiver found himself in the lineup on the field after veterans Shawn Bane Jr. and Jerreth Sterns were sidelined with injuries.

    Just a few plays in, quarterback Trevor Harris found Ajou for 11 yards to mark his first catch in the CFL.

    “It’s amazing that a vet like Trevor has trust in me. He has faith in me to make that play then hey, we’ll make it every time,” Ajou shared.

    The confidence showed as Ajou went a perfect five for five on his intended targets from Harris and finished the game with 41 receiving yards.

    “We’ve got a group of professionals that are paying attention in meetings and when their number is called, they have to be ready and they know that. Last week was a prime example of that,” Harris said.

    Head coach Corey Mace said once Ajou had the opportunity to play, he excelled on the field.

    “That’s the outcome we expected when we put him out there because we just have that confidence in him,” he said.

    “It’s football at the end of the day. You make plays with the ball in your hands and you can make them without it. I was just happy to get the opportunity to go in there and show coach that I’m ready,” Ajou added.

    Bane Jr. and Sterns are expected to be back in the lineup this week but Harris said he’ll be looking for whomever is open.

    “The guys know that if you’re in uniform, you have to be ready to rock,” he exclaimed. 

