REGINA -- Friends, family and community members are mourning the loss of local chef Warren Montgomery, who died in a Regina hospital on Tuesday after a fight with COVID-19.

Montgomery, 42, was originally from Louisiana. He was the owner of The Big Easy Kitchen, which offered “simple, southern comfort food with local and authentic southern ingredients” according to its Facebook page.

Brandon Brooks, Montgomery’s best friend who is also from Louisiana, said they met in 2011 at a Football Saskatchewan coach's convention and became immediate friends.

“I was wearing my New Orleans Saints hat and all of a sudden I notice this brother from across the room just staring at me,” Brooks said.

During a break, Brooks said Montgomery told him he was also from Louisiana.

“You don’t see many guys up here from Louisiana unless they’re coming up here to play ball. We hit it off right away,” Brooks said.

Brooks said as a person, Montgomery was open to doing everything.

“He came up to Saskatchewan and he entrenched himself into the culture of being a proud Saskatchewan and a proud Canadian,” he said. “I salute him for that. But he always kept his authenticity about him being from Louisiana.”

“He was a really, really fun guy to be around.”

Montgomery’s passion for cooking is something that Brooks said stood out.

“When he first started cooking, it wasn’t doing as well as we thought it would do. So I was always that friend of his that was trying to tell him ‘look, if this cooking doesn’t take off for you, maybe look into something like a nine to five to make sure the bill and stuff get paid,’” Brooks explained. “His stubbornness was the key to his success.”

Brooks said over the past year, they really started to see the business take off.

“He really started to find his peak. He was really starting to do well,” he said. “If he would have listened to me or anyone else telling him to pause it, he never would have became the person that we all loved and admired.”

'IT'S REAL'

Brooks said he first learned Montgomery and his family caught COVID-19 through a phone call.

“I called Warren to get his opinion on something and that’s when he told me ‘me and Roshelle (his wife) were isolating because we came down with COVID,” Brooks said. “We had been communicating and everything was fine, and then it just seemed like everything took a turn for the worst.”

A GoFundMe page launched by a family friend said “Warren and Roshelle Montgomery and their sweet girls have been battling the U.K. variant of COVID-19.”

Brooks said Roshelle was providing him updates on Montgomery’s condition.

“The last time I talked to him, he told me he was scared and stuff. I told our friends - we have a lot of friends in the same circle - to flood his messenger with messages to tell him to stay positive,” Brooks said.

Brooks said every day he seemed to get worse.

“The next thing you know, we find out he passed away,” Brooks said. “He’s only 42 years old and I think this week would have been the week for him to get his vaccination, which makes it even more crushing.”

The GoFundMe page said he passed away on the morning of Tuesday, April 20 with his wife by his side.

In a message on The Big Easy Kitchen’s Facebook page on April 11, Montgomery made a post about his experience.

“It’s not a common cold, COVID is real. I’ve been battling COVID for six days and yesterday was my scariest day,” it read in part.

Brooks said the message sends a strong statement.

“People just have to stop playing games and just listen to the science and do what’s told,” Brooks said. “No matter how you feel about the situation, I don’t want anyone in the situation that his family’s in and his friends like myself are in right now. It’s real.”

Multiple fundraisers were launched in support of the family as they fought COVID-19.

Brooks said it’s important for the public to still contribute if possible as the family now deals with Montgomery’s death.

The GoFundMe page continues to collect donations and has far surpassed its original goal.

