Heat warnings extend to include all of Sask.

    As the sun continues to shine in Saskatchewan, the entire province has now been put under a heat warning.

    While much of the province experienced extreme heat on Tuesday, warnings were extended to include the full province on Wednesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

    While exact temperatures vary, temperatures will climb from 30 C to 34 C with overnight lows ranging from the mid teens into the low 20’s.

    According to ECCC, the extreme heat will continue during the week and temperatures will cool slightly over the weekend.

    Heat warnings are issued when high temperatures or humidity pose a risk of heat illnesses.

    ECCC said health risks in extreme heat are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical or mental illness, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

    ECCC advises people to watch for effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of some health conditions. Early signs of heat illness include feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, and headaches, which can rapidly evolve into emergencies.

    Those working outside should limit direct sun exposure, take plenty of breaks, and drink plenty of water to decrease the risk of dehydration, ECCC said.

    Visit ECCC for current watches and warnings.

    Multiple locations in Regina offer cool-down spaces during periods of extreme heat.

    To help people deal with the heat in Regina, all Regina Fire locations will be giving out bottles of water.

