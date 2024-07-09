Heat warnings in effect for much of Sask.

Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Heat warnings — issued when high temperatures or humidity pose a risk of heat illnesses — are in effect for northern and central Saskatchewan, as well as southwest parts of the province.

In the southwest, communities such as Swift Current, Unity, Maple Creek, Eastend, Maple Creek and several others are currently under warnings.

Prince Albert, Nipawin, as well as many northern communities are also affected.

While exact temperatures vary from region to region, residents can expect highs from 32 C to 34 C, with overnight lows ranging from the mid-teens to the low 20s.

Extreme temperatures began on Tuesday and will continue throughout the week, the warning said.

As of Tuesday morning, heat warnings are in effect for many parts of Saskatchewan. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) According to ECCC, extreme heat can affect everyone’s health, but health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical or mental illness, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

ECCC advises people to drink plenty of water to decrease the risk of dehydration, and to check on older family and friends. Those working outside should limit direct sun exposure and take plenty of breaks.

Visit ECCC for current watches and warnings.