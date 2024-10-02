Regina updates unhoused population stats with Point in Time count

Over one hundred volunteers gathered at the Mamaweyatitan Centre on Tuesday night to help conduct the 2024 Point In Time (PIT) Count.

The count is intended to gather data surrounding Regina's unhoused population. Volunteers are sent out in groups to speak with community members and conduct anonymous surveys, which are then passed on to the federal government to help make financial decisions for community funding.

The numbers prove useful to the municipal government.

"It allows you, again to plan and to advocate for expansion of shelter space, expansion of supportive housing and treatment beds ... That data that comes back in is unbelievably valuable when it comes to planning and advocating and understanding how to keep going with what it is we managed to build over the last four years," Regina Mayor, Sandra Masters said.

The Regina city council recently moved forward on plans for a new shelter space located at 1600 Halifax Street.

While the financial outcomes are a major factor, organizers expressed that the PIT count is done for many reasons.

"I think I always feel like it gives people a feeling like somebody actually cares. Even though it's a 15 or 20 minute or half hour conversation. Somebody cared about them for a half hour and it means a lot," Robert Byers, president & CEO of Namerind Housing Corporation said.

The PIT count is conducted in partnership with the federal government and Namerind Housing Corporation. Byers has heard from many people, sharing their stories with him as he conducted the surveys.

"I won't forget a couple of years ago when they did this and we asked a guy who was in his 30s, we asked them, when was the first time you experienced homelessness? He said he was eight,” Byers recalled.

“That was when he ran away. And the first time he lived or slept outside alone. And I can't imagine any eight year old that I know doing that.”

While the volunteers have a list of questions, Byers explained that the idea is for the survey to feel like a conversation. Additionally, volunteers are provided with a list of resources that can help with a variety of needs including addiction, food and healthcare services.

"We do talk about, what we can do to really to help people and get them started in the conversation. And I would say that, a lot of people don't realize that there's help out there." Byers said.

It is difficult to determine the accuracy of the numbers found at the end of the count, which is why it is referred to as a 'point in time' survey.

Organizers expressed that while they know the number of unhoused people is likely much higher than the number they find with the survey, it is a helpful starting point.

The last PIT count in Regina was conducted in 2021 and 488 unhoused people were accounted for.

"I think by us, talking to people, interviewing people and letting them know about what we can do and that there is help out there that I think it made, we hope that it can instill some hope in their lives so that we can get them housed and off the streets,” Byers said.

“Winter's coming, and it's no fun to be in the streets at any time, but in the winter it's even worse, especially here."