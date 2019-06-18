Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Swift Current
Three submerged vehicles are seen in Swift Current following a flash flood on June 18, 2019. (Courtesy: Bruce Theise)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 8:36PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, June 18, 2019 8:46PM CST
Heavy amounts of rain in Swift Current on Tuesday caused some parts of the city to flood, according to the fire department.
The fire department said the flash flooding lasted for a couple of hours, and was under control by around 8:30 p.m. Crews had to attend to some fire alarms and water rescues, but there were no injuries reported.
Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley said the rain started late in the afternoon, and that city officials and fire crews were already at work to control the flooding.
Meanwhile, Premier Scott Moe said the province is working with city authorities and fire crews for public safety.