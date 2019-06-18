

CTV Regina





Heavy amounts of rain in Swift Current on Tuesday caused some parts of the city to flood, according to the fire department.

The fire department said the flash flooding lasted for a couple of hours, and was under control by around 8:30 p.m. Crews had to attend to some fire alarms and water rescues, but there were no injuries reported.

Massive rains and flooding here late this afternoon. ⁦@City_SC⁩ ⁦@CitySCFire⁩ crews are out. I’ve connected with Mayor ⁦@denisperrault⁩ to offer any assistance that may be needed from the province if necessary. pic.twitter.com/HKAg4vNguW — Everett Hindley (@everetthindley) June 18, 2019

Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley said the rain started late in the afternoon, and that city officials and fire crews were already at work to control the flooding.

To all those that are impacted by the heavy rain and flash flooding in Swift Current, stay safe.



Provincial officials are coordinating with city authorities and fire crews to prioritize public safety. https://t.co/xYx8rh0NMZ — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) June 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Premier Scott Moe said the province is working with city authorities and fire crews for public safety.