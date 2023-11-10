Here are the city services that are open and closed in Regina for Remembrance Day

On Nov. 11, Canada honours lives lost in the line of duty. Remembrance Day falls on a Saturday this year, so some city services in Regina will be affected on Monday.

Here are the city services that are open and closed in Regina this weekend.

All civic offices will be closed on Saturday and Monday, according to a release from the City of Regina.

All garbage, recycling, and green cart services will be picked up as usual, and the landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Regina Transit will be provided using the Sunday routes and schedules.

On Monday, Regina Transit will follow regular weekday routes and schedules but the Information Centre and RIDELine will be closed.

Paratransit service will be operating with a holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will be back to regular service on Monday.

The office for the Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries will be closed, but gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking meters will not be in effect.

RECREATION

Both the North West Leisure Centre and the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be back to a regular schedule on Monday.

The Sportplex Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday with no leisure swim. On Monday, it will operate with its regular schedule.