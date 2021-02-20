REGINA -- The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Saskatchewan will focus on immunizing the general population based on age.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will operate 230 vaccine clinics in more than 180 communities across the province.

Mass immunization clinics will be the province’s primary mode of vaccine delivery in the second phase of the rollout. Appointments will be needed for these sites.

Drive thru locations will provide the vaccine without an appointment. These clinics are expected to have longer wait times and lineups.

Mobile immunization units are self-contained clinics that will be used to reach rural, remote and vulnerable populations in Saskatchewan.

Each community may have more than one clinic location.

In addition to the sites operated by the SHA, community clinics will also be available through pharmacies, doctor’s offices, partnerships with community organizations, First Nations clinics and partnerships with large businesses and industries.

Details regarding exact clinic locations and hours will be provided later this Spring when Saskatchewan moves into the second phase of its plan.

MASS VACCINATION SITE IN REGINA

On Thursday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman were on hand to answer questions related to the mass vaccination clinic in Regina, located in the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place.

The plan is for the mass immunization clinic to open in April, and each table is expected to administer six to seven vaccines hourly. The province said in a news release that the clinic’s maximum accommodation is 30 tables as supplies increase. An additional 19 vaccines per hour are expected for drive-thru clinics.

PHASE 2 OF COVID-19 VACCINE DELIVERY

The government said Phase 2 of vaccine delivery will focus on the general population in 10-year increments, starting with people in their 60s and working down.

The second phase will include a targeted vaccination campaign for adults and staff in group homes and shelters. This phase will also target “clinically extremely vulnerable adults”, which includes people who are undergoing certain cancer treatments, people with severe respiratory conditions, and those with a variety of other ailments.

With files from CTVNewsRegina.ca’s Michaela Solomon