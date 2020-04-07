REGINA -- The holiday weekend is coming up, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has lead the Government of Saskatchewan to suggest some alternatives to traditional Easter celebrations.

Instead of inviting family and friends over for dinner, the province is recommending holding a virtual gathering using technology like video chats.

Easter gatherings should also be limited to only people living in the same home.

Grocery stores are often busier ahead of holidays so the government said to hit the stores earlier to avoid the rush. Only one person from a household should go shopping and making a list ahead of time will speed up the process at the store.

The province continues to remind people to always practice preventative measures like frequent hand washing and physical distancing.