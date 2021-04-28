REGINA -- Saskatchewan is making progress on its vaccination program as it prepares to open up eligibility to anyone 40-and-over starting on Friday.

Currently, 58 per cent of the province’s residents over 40 and 39 per cent of residents over 18 have received their first doses.

Modelling from the federal government points to 75 per cent of the population having a first dose and 20 per cent with a second dose before restrictions can start to be eased.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer wants the province to shoot higher.

"We have to be more ambitious than 75 per cent," Dr. Saqib Shahab said during Tuesday’s provincial COVID-19 update. "I would say all of us should consider getting vaccinated, that is the only way we will protect ourselves."

The province’s vaccination program will receive a boost next week as shipments of Pfizer doses are expected to double to 63,000.

