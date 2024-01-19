Here's how Saskatchewan trades energy with its neighbours
After Saskatchewan’s move to provide emergency power to Alberta made headlines – CTV News spoke to SaskPower to chat about the longstanding practice of sharing electricity to keep the lights on.
Jeff Nichols is the manager of economic grid optimization and trading with the provincial crown corporation. He explained that power sharing between provinces is a routine and necessary practice.
“Imports and exports of electricity are very common. They're part of normal business operations for utilities around the world," he said. "The vast majority of the time those transactions are an economic trade. But if an emergency situation comes up, dealing with that becomes the priority."
The trading of electricity is done through various “interconnections” in the form of cross-border transmission lines.
Saskatchewan itself shares interconnections with Manitoba, Alberta and North Dakota.
Canada and the United States share a highly integrated electricity grid – with every province boasting an interconnection with at least one neighbouring U.S. state.
The result is 35 cross border transmission lines tying the two nations together according to the national energy forum Electricity Canada.
Through the interconnections, SaskPower can deal directly with its equivalent organization across the border.
“Normally we're looking for opportunities to either reduce our costs by purchasing from those markets or to generate revenue for SaskPower by selling if we have excess,” Nichols explained.
The vast majority of transactions SaskPower handles on its own are short term – such as the recent export of 153 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Alberta.
“When you start talking about longer term transactions, people higher up may get involved with that,” Nichols added.
SaskPower says 2023 was a record year for SaskPower’s export revenue. According to Nichols, those exports represented slightly less than four per cent of SaskPower’s total electricity sales for the year.
Electricity imports are a bit different for the province. Saskatchewan has several long term supply agreements with Manitoba Hydro, which can provide up to 290 MW of electricity per hour.
“So because of those long term contracts, the volume of imports doesn't vary quite as much from year to year as exports would,” Nichols said. “Last year, imports made up about seven per cent of SaskPower’s supply mix.”
Concerning the supply agreement with Manitoba, there were several factors that made the deal attractive to the province.
“At the simplest factor, we were at a spot where we were looking at planning and determined that we had a need for power at that future point in time,” Nichols said. “The other thing that was attractive about it is the fact that Manitoba system is largely hydro generation, and so that power will be non-emitting generation.”
In its latest available data (dated Jan. 16), SaskPower reported its system demand as 3,403 MW, while its generation was recorded as 3,454 MW with 51 MW in exports.
Saskatchewan’s grid has a net capacity of 5,353 MW. The province’s power use record was set on Dec. 30 of 2021 with 3,910 MW.
The system is broken down into six types of generation: natural gas (1645 MW), coal (1106 MW), wind (309 MW), hydro (254 MW), solar (3 MW) and other assorted sources (137 MW).
Natural gas and coal make up 80 per cent of Saskatchewan’s generating capacity.
Nichols reiterated the practice of power sharing is something that benefits everyone.
“Interconnections with our neighbors really benefits SaskPower customers, both from an economic and reliability standpoint. Those interconnections provide reliability benefits in normal operations, and especially in emergency situations as well,” he said.
“Our North Star is always to keep the lights on and so we can assist our neighbors in doing that.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO holds its biggest exercises in decades next week, involving around 90,000 personnel
NATO will launch its biggest military exercises in decades next week with around 90,000 personnel set to take part in months of drills aimed at showing the alliance can defend all of its territory up to its border with Russia, top officers said Thursday.
Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
Forecast for the weekend: Snow, freezing rain, extreme cold warnings in effect
Newfoundland is under snow squall warnings Friday, while extreme cold persists in the Prairies. And on Canada's West Coast, residents are bracing for freezing rain and more snow.
Canada is looking into whether restaurants' wood ovens meet emissions standards
The federal government says it carried out 'compliance promotion activities' with some restaurants that use wood-fired ovens to determine if they meet emission reporting thresholds under the National Pollutant Release Inventory program.
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
An Oregon teen saw 3 people die after they slid on ice into a power line. Then she went to help
Majiah Washington noticed a flash outside her home this week in Portland, where a dangerous storm had coated the city with ice. Opening her blinds, she saw a red SUV with a downed power line on it. Her neighbor's pregnant, 21-year-old daughter was screaming for her boyfriend to get their baby away from the car.
Israeli envoy joins calls for Canada to clarify its stance on ICJ genocide case
Israel's envoy to Canada is joining calls for the federal Liberals to clearly state Ottawa's position as the International Court of Justice considers an allegation that his country is committing genocide against Palestinians.
Trudeau says he's doing something in Nunavut he rarely does — reflect on his dad
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's doing something in Nunavut he rarely does in public, which is to reflect on his father.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'I want to f***ing kill Vanessa': James Smith inquest hears of warning signs before mass killing
Vanessa Burns wiped tears from her eyes as she described the feeling of defeat the last time she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former partner, Myles Sanderson.
-
Sask. teachers to stage second day-long strike
The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation says it will strike next Monday province-wide.
-
Here's how Saskatchewan trades energy with its neighbours
After Saskatchewan's move to provide electricity to Alberta made headlines – CTV News spoke to SaskPower to chat about the practice of sharing electricity to keep the lights on.
Winnipeg
-
Surgeries delayed in Winnipeg as health system deals with respiratory illnesses
A surge in respiratory illnesses is prompting changes in Manitoba hospitals.
-
How EV drivers feel about their vehicles in Winnipeg's winter
Canada is setting new standards for electric vehicle availability and it's going to require more EVs. But are these vehicles up to the challenge of Winnipeg's cold winters?
-
Rae and Jerry's, iconic Winnipeg steakhouse, is under new ownership
An iconic Winnipeg steakhouse known for its warm nostalgic atmosphere, great food, inviting staff and red interior is under new ownership.
Calgary
-
Police recommending review after woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school
Calgary police are asking a provincial committee to review the events leading up to the murder of a mother outside an elementary school in the southwest.
-
Federal CEBA loans due; many businesses struggling to repay
Thursday was the deadline for repayment of federal government loans given to businesses to help them adapt to pandemic measures.
-
'I need help now': Ukrainian newcomer waiting months for approval of dental care
A Ukrainian mother and newcomer to Alberta has waited more than two months for the provincial government's dental corporation to make a decision on a $12,000 claim for procedures, as she continues to deal with an excruciatingly painful toothache.
Edmonton
-
Protests erupt at Edmonton police commission meeting over homeless encampment teardowns
Speakers-turned-protesters at the City of Edmonton's first police commission meeting of the year on Thursday made the recent dismantling of homeless camps their main point of contention.
-
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes in B.C. and Ontario.
-
'Under duress': Alberta daycare operators meet with province about subsidy funding challenges
Daycare operators in Alberta are facing a looming deadline as they decide whether or not to sign onto the 2024 child care subsidy agreement.
Toronto
-
Ontario man shocked he has to pay $28,000 for Alberta operation
After waiting more than three years on the wait list for shoulder surgery, Paul Prudames decided to travel to Alberta to have the procedure done sooner to relieve his intense pain.
-
Toronto police say vehicles were racing before fiery highway crash
A collision that injured four people and closed a large stretch of the Gardiner Expressway Thursday night may have been the result of racing, Toronto police say.
-
'I couldn't believe anyone would do that': Hospital security guard at Toronto hospital puts senior in headlock, family says
An Ontario family is calling for systemic change after an 84-year-old woman went to a Toronto hospital emergency room, waited overnight and ended up injured after they say a hospital security guard put her in a headlock.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 19-21
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Rose Kerwin may have died days before body found: court docs say
Court documents say Rose Kerwin, who was found dead in the Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont. last November, may have died days before her body was found.
-
5 Ottawa drivers charged with stunt driving on Thursday; 12 since Monday
The Ottawa Police Service caught five "high flyers" on the city's roads on Thursday, adding to an already busy week for traffic enforcement.
Vancouver
-
'A broken system': Rangers stop volunteers from building tiny home in CRAB Park
There were more than 20 centimetres of snow on the ground when a handful of volunteers walked into Vancouver's CRAB Park on Thursday, carrying two-by-fours and bags of insulation.
-
Metro Vancouver bus union threatens to suspend all service unless deal is reached
The union representing around 180 transit supervisors in the Lower Mainland warned it would suspend all bus service unless it reaches an agreement with its employer in the coming days.
-
Freezing rain could close roads, bridges in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, officials say
The freezing rain forecast to begin Thursday evening in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland could force the closure of roads and bridges, according to officials.
Montreal
-
FAE agreement in principle: Montreal accepts, Laval rejects
The Montreal Teachers' Alliance announced its members have adopted the agreement in principle reached last month.
-
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, suspect arrested in Montreal
A 24-year-old woman is in hospital after a hit-and-run in Montreal.
-
Children safely at home after vehicle stolen with them in back seat: Montreal police
A father was reunited with his two children after his car was stolen from a parking lot in Montreal North with them in the backseat.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island walloped with more snow Thursday
Snow came down on the Malahat Highway – where Rob Smith has driven a snowplow for 36 winters – earlier and with more intensity than forecast Thursday.
-
Oak Bay couple receives anonymous letter calling their home 'revolting'
Earlier this month, an Oak Bay couple received an anonymous card in the mail criticizing their newly built home.
-
91-year-old father and son reconnect by turning replicas of homes into little libraries
Like happy memories turn houses into homes, and like good writing keeps you engaged in a book until the last page, making little libraries ensure this father and son stay connected and creative.
Atlantic
-
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
-
Teen charged in Tyson MacDonald murder denied bail
A teen charged with the murder of Tyson MacDonald was denied bail in a P.E.I. courthouse on Thursday.
-
'They treat us like gold': New home, new hope for Moncton’s homeless
The founder of Moncton’s Humanity Project has taken 12 people off the streets and brought them to a 187-acre farm near Salisbury.
Northern Ontario
-
Provincial police searching for missing 5-year-old girl in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in the East Algoma Region are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing five-year-old girl and her mother from the Mississauga First Nation.
-
Sudbury police investigating death of man, 49, found behind dumpster
A police investigation is underway in Sudbury after a 49-year-old man was found dead in a Donovan area alley.
-
Boat removed from Sudbury auction in rare 'about-face' from city
Discussion of keeping a boat in the Greater Sudbury community of Skead continues today behind closed doors after a rare ‘about-face’ from city officials. Residents, who fought to keep fire services in their community, say they were shocked to find their rescue boat had been put up for auction.
Kitchener
-
Municipalities, advocates eye Hamilton as city becomes the first to create renoviction bylaw
The City of Hamilton is expected to become the first Ontario municipality to implement a bylaw around renovictions.
-
Local cases of potentially fatal invasive strep A infections doubled in 2023
The number of cases of invasive strep A infections in Waterloo Region more than doubled last year compared to 2022.
-
Schneider family land donation hits bureaucratic road block in Wilmot Township
The Schneider family has been trying to donate over 230 acres of land in Wilmot. But a proposed parking lot is standing the way of a deal with the township.