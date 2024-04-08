Here's what Monday's solar eclipse looked like in Saskatchewan

Monday’s solar eclipse was only partial in Saskatchewan, but with proper eyewear it was still possible to see the moon crossing paths with the sun during the early afternoon hours.

In Saskatchewan, the eclipse reached about 41 per cent totality at maximum, with daylight appearing similar to when a cloud covers the sun during midafternoon.

(GarethDillistone/CTVNews)The eclipse's peak in the province was reached at about 12:51 p.m., with the phenomenon being totally out of view in Saskatchewan by about 1:51 p.m.

Saskatchewan last saw a partial solar eclipse in 2017 when about 70 per cent totality was reached.

(GarethDillistone/CTVNews)In Canada, a full solar eclipse with the sun completely covered by the moon took place in southeastern Ontario and Quebec, along with parts of Atlantic Canada.

Solar eclipses appear one to two times per year somewhere on Earth.

(GarethDillistone/CTVNews)The next total Canadian solar eclipse will occur in August 2044, with totality in parts of Alberta, B.C. and the territories.

At that time, Saskatchewan will experience a much higher level of coverage than experienced on Monday, resulting in a near total solar eclipse being visible.