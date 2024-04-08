Here's when Saskatchewan can expect to see a total solar eclipse

Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year's total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.

On April 8, parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will be able to observe the total solar eclipse with the sun entirely or mostly covered. How long the effect will last largely depends on location.

The Canadian Space Agency advises anyone planning to observe the eclipse to take the necessary safety precautions by using appropriate eye protection.

In Saskatchewan, stargazers will either have to travel or be patient to see the moon block out the sun.

According to NASA, parts of southern Saskatchewan will be able to see totality on August 23, 2044, with the best visibility anticipated in the southwestern corner.

(Courtesy: nasa.gov)

Much of Alberta is also in the expected path.

The predicted 2044 eclipse will end as the sun sets in North Dakota.

In the meantime, Saskatchewan residents will be able to see a partial cover during the 2024 eclipse.

The last time any part of Saskatchewan was in the path of totality was in 1979, when the moon blocked the sun over the province's southeastern corner.