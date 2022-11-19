Here's what's happening at Grey Cup Festival this weekend ahead of the big game
With the 109th Grey Cup game set for Sunday at 5 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium, the Grey Cup Festival will continue this weekend with more events for people to enjoy.
Here’s what’s on the schedule for Saturday.
SPIRIT OF EDMONTON BREAKFAST (8 A.M. - 11 A.M., TICKETS REQUIRED)
The Spirit of Edmonton Breakfast will take place at the Conexus Arts Centre.
Tickets can be purchased here.
NEXTGEN ENERGY FESTIVAL (11 A.M. – 9 P.M.)
The NextGen Energy Street Festival remains open at Confederation Park.
Included are family-friendly winter activities such as a football skills game, an interactive photo area, light-up seesaws, axe throwing, curling tables and relay games.
There will also be a second pancake breakfast put on by the Calgary Grey Cup Committee.
HARVARD MEDIA COMMUNITY STAGE
More performances will take place throughout the day, starting with High Steppin’ Daddy at 11 a.m., followed by Brody & Miguel, School of Rock House Band at 1 p.m., The Illusionary Magic of Sitruc James at 2 p.m., The WONT’s at 3 p.m., Blu Beach Band at 4:10 p.m., Nick Faye & The Deputies at 5:10 p.m., W3APONS at 5:40 p.m., The Hourhand at 6:35 p.m. and New Kids on Your Mom at 8:10 p.m.
SASKPOWER FAMILY FAIR (11 A.M. – 9 P.M.)
Saturday is the final day of the SaskPower Family Fair at AffinityPlex.
A nine or 16 foot leap of faith is still available for people to try.
There is also large inflatable obstacles and a 90 foot long mega bounce obstacle.
HUDDLE IN THE HEARTLAND
The SaskPower Family Fair continues to include the youth football event Huddle in the Heartland.
It is a hands-on interactive event that includes player-led drills, position breakdowns and interactive skills competitions.
Parents are also allowed to accompany children who are taking part.
GAINER’S HEARTLAND (11 A.M. – 9 P.M.)
Saturday will also be the final day for Gainer’s Heartland at the Ag-Ex Building.
Various views of Saskatchewan, including landscapes, exceptional hospitality and Indigenous roots of the province can be experienced.
There are also photo booths, interactive Indigenous games and artifacts, food booths and more.
DIGITAL ZONE (11 A.M. – 9 P.M.)
Saturday is also people’s last chance to check out the Digital Zone at the Viterra International Trade Centre at REAL District.
The Digital Zone is an interactive area that features video games, sports experiences and interactive technology.
Some of the games include the Head-to-Head Stage, Field Goal Frenzy and Pose with the Pros.
TEAM PARTY ROOMS (12 P.M. – 1 A.M., TICKETS REQUIRED)
Team party rooms continue to run until 1 a.m. Sunday morning (Saturday night).
Riderville is located at the Viterra International Trade Centre.
All other teams’ rooms are located at the Co-operators Centre.
Team party rooms are for those 19 and over only.
Tickets can be purchased here.
CHEER EXTRAVAGANZA (1 P.M. – 3 P.M., TICKETS REQUIRED)
Over 20 performances will take place from some of the CFL’s best cheer and dance teams as well as more local Saskatchewan talent at the Brandt Centre.
Both the 620 CKRM Rider Cheer Team and the Saskatchewan Roughriders Cheer Alumni will perform.
After the event, there will also be an opportunity to meet the performers.
Tickets can be bought here.
ESPORTS PATH TO GLORY (4 P.M. – 11 P.M.)
The ESports Path to Glory tournament will wrap up at the Brandt Centre Saturday night.
Over 200 professional players are taking part in a game of Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.
At $50,000 the tournament has the largest prize pool ever offered in Canada for the Super Smash Brothers Ultimate game.
The general public can also join in by signing up here.
CANADIANA GALA (6 P.M. – 11 P.M., TICKETS REQUIRED)
The Canadiana Gala will start at 6 p.m. at Queensbury Convention Centre.
There will be a family-style sit-down meal with a menu designed to take people across Canada and leave them feeling like they’re in the comfort of their neighbours backyards.
Afterwards, a performance from JUNO award-winning country group, The Road Hammers will take.
"The Gala is a highlight of the Grey Cup Festival and this year’s organizing committee has done a fantastic job creating a new and unforgettable experience," Roughriders board chair and festival co-chair Barry Clarke said.
Tickets can be bought here.
NEXTGEN ENERGY DRONE SHOW (6 P.M. – 6:30 P.M. AND 9 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.)
Saturday will be your last chance to take in the NextGen Energy Drone Show at Confederation Park.
Two shows will take place to make up for Thursday’s show that had to be cancelled because of the weather.
The shows will be subject to weather conditions.
SUNDAY
On Sunday there will be three more festival events for people to attend before the game.
Here’s what’s happening on Sunday.
CFL FAN ZONE (11 A.M. – 6 P.M.)
The CFL Fan Zone will be free and is open to all ages outside of Gate 3 at Mosaic Stadium.
Fans are encouraged to come by before kickoff for their chance to enter contests, receive free giveaways and enjoy other football themed activities.
CAPITAL AUTO OUTDOOR TAILGATE (12 P.M. – 5 P.M.)
A traditional tailgate party will take place at Confederation Park and is free for Grey Cup game ticket holders.
The tailgate will offer live entertainment with a performance by Toque who will be joined by The Steadies.
Food and beverage options will also be available.
DYE & DURHAM INDOOR TAILGATE (12 P.M. – 5 P.M., TICKETS REQUIRED)
Taking place at the Viterra International Trade Centre, the Hunter Brothers will be in attendance where thousands of CFL fans from across Canada will gather in their favourite team colours.
Like outside, there will be live entertainment and food for people to enjoy.
Tickets can be bought here.
Opening kickoff for the 109th Grey Cup game at Mosaic Stadium between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers is at 5 p.m. local time.
