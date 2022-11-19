Here's what's happening at Grey Cup Festival today

After nearly a whole week of events at the Grey Cup Festival, things will wrap up on Sunday ahead of the big game at Mosaic Stadium.

Here’s what’s happening on Sunday leading up to Grey Cup 109.

SUNDAY

On Sunday there will be three more festival events for people to attend before the game.

CFL FAN ZONE (11 A.M. – 6 P.M.)

The CFL Fan Zone will be free and is open to all ages outside of Gate 3 at Mosaic Stadium.

Fans are encouraged to come by before kickoff for their chance to enter contests, receive free giveaways and enjoy other football themed activities.

CAPITAL AUTO OUTDOOR TAILGATE (12 P.M. – 5 P.M.)

A traditional tailgate party will take place at Confederation Park and is free for Grey Cup game ticket holders.

The tailgate will offer live entertainment with a performance by Toque who will be joined by The Steadies.

Food and beverage options will also be available.

DYE & DURHAM INDOOR TAILGATE (12 P.M. – 5 P.M., TICKETS REQUIRED)

Taking place at the Viterra International Trade Centre, the Hunter Brothers will be in attendance where thousands of CFL fans from across Canada will gather in their favourite team colours.

Like outside, there will be live entertainment and food for people to enjoy.

Tickets can be bought here.

Opening kickoff for the 109th Grey Cup game at Mosaic Stadium between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers is at 5 p.m. local time.