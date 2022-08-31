Here's what's happening in the Regina area during the Labour Day long weekend

As the long weekend approaches, Rider fans have the Labour Day Classic on Sunday to look forward to. The green and white are set to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a sold out crowd at 4 p.m.

Party in the Park will take place at Confederation Park beginning at 1 p.m. for some pre-game fun.

Fans can also take part in Roughrider Fan Day on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. After a two-year-hiatus, Mosaic Stadium’s concourse will be filled with activities for the family, an autograph session, as well as food and drinks.

In addition to the festivities surrounding the Labour Day Classic, there are plenty of other activities in and around the Queen City to keep families busy heading into the weekend.

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

On Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the last Thursdays in Wascana will take place at Walter Scott Way, Queen Elizabeth II Lawns and Gardens in Wascana Park. There will be $5 boat tours, lawn games, bubble ball, escape room games, kid’s nature programs, food trucks and music.

On Friday, Moonlight Movies Drive In at Pilot Butte will be playing “Shrek”. On Saturday, they will play “Shrek 2”, and on Sunday, “Shrek 3”. Each movie will begin around 8 p.m.

On Friday beginning around 7:30 p.m., “Moana” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will be played in front of Rocco’s Beach Store at Katepwa Beach.

On Saturday, the September Long Weekend Makers Market will be held at the Victoria Square Shopping Centre parking lot. The outdoor market will feature local vendors, face painting, and food.

There will be the first annual chili cook-off fundraiser event at Echo Valley Provincial Park near Fort Qu’Appelle on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All money raised will go towards Amphibious Response Support Unit One.

On Saturday, CFL Fans Fight Cancer will be hosting a charity dunk tank at the Centennial Market from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The afternoon will feature a watermelon carving contest and food trucks. All money raised will be donated to the Allen Blair Cancer Centre.

The Provincial BMX Championship will be held on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 13th Ave BMX track.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will be played at Williston Park for free on Sunday around 8 p.m.

On Monday, there will be a Labour Day picnic at the Pat Fiacco Plaza (formerly City Square Plaza) from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The 15th annual Show N’ Shine will take place on Monday at Access Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lumsden will be holding their Duck Derby event on Monday.

Cedar Creek Gardens are set to have daily corn mazes. For more information, visit their website.

There will be two free barbeques in Moose Jaw on Monday, one at City Square Mall from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the other at Moose Jaw & District Labour Council from 11:30 a.m. to

INDOOR ACTIVITIES

The Regina Hungarian Club will be celebrating their 100th anniversary all weekend including dinner and karaoke and anyone is welcome to attend.

On Thursday, the Regina Public Library (RPL) film theatre will play a free showing of Norma Rae at 7 p.m.

The Southland Cinemas will be showing “Adventures of Tintin” for $2.99 at 11 a.m. on Saturday as part of their family favourite series. “Jaws” will also be played in 3D for $3 all weekend.

The Revival Music Room will be hosting their Labour Day parking lot concert on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Kids Daze will be taking place in Lumsden. There will also be a cabaret in the evening.

On Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the board game room will be open for players at the Southland Mall.

The last showing of the “Dinosaur Hunters” documentary at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) will be on Monday at 2 p.m.

Buffalo Meadows Pool, Maple Leaf Outdoor Pool and Massey Outdoor Pool in Regina will have their final day of the season on Monday.