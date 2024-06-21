Here's what to do in Regina for the first weekend of summer

Summer has officially arrived in the Queen City. While there will still be some rain, the weekend will close out with some much needed sunshine.

Whatever you’re into, there are plenty of options both outdoors and indoors to take in, including the Rider game, National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations, and a paranormal circus show.

Here’s what’s going on in Regina for the first weekend of summer.

Friday – June 21

National Indigenous People’s Day Celebration

Victoria Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day, there will be plenty of festivities taking place in Victoria Park and Pat Fiacco Plaza.

There will be Indigenous performances, family friendly activities, and an artisan market.

Paranormal Cirque

Victoria Avenue Shopping Centre parking lot from June 20 – 30 at various times

A different kind of circus performance is set to dazzle crowds in Regina for the next 10 days.

The show will feature magic, acrobatics, and other performances with a paranormal element and is advertised as not suitable for children.

Food Truck Wars

The Yards on Dewdney from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Back for another year, the YQR Food Truck Wars will feature several food trucks, a beer garden, music, and more.

The festivities will continue on Saturday at the same location.

Saturday – June 22

Food Truck Wars

The Yards on Dewdney from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you missed it on Friday because of the rain, you can check out another day of Food Truck Wars. Saturday will also feature a cornhole tournament as well as a Show and Shine.

Pet Station’s Annual Pet Expo

1809 Park Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Back for a third year, Pet Station will be hosting a Pet Expo. There will be a Mexican food

truck, pet portraits, door prizes, and other goodies to keep your pets happy.

Psychic and Healing Fair

Such N Stuf Wellness Centre & Gift Shop – 1818 Mcara Street

Happening on both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a Psychic and Healing Fair taking place with different facilitators.

Prairie Peony Society 25th Annual Show

Cathedral Neighbourhood Centre, 2900 – 13th Avenue

Happening on both Saturday and Sunday, flower fans can check out art at an annual show.

On Saturday, entries will be set up from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and public viewing will be from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Sunday, a public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a dispersal of blooms will be held at 3:15 p.m.

Escape the City

Hourglass Adventures will be hosting an outdoor escape room style scavenger hunt.

Summer Solstice Celebration

Regina German Club - 1727 St. John Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Families can welcome in summer with some fun activities at the Regina German Club, including a watermelon eating contest.

End of School Bash

Al Ritchie Community Centre – 445 14th Avenue from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

An end of school bash will be held at the Al Ritchie Community Centre. There will be indoor and outdoor activities, including a taco station, bookmark making station, and a bouncy house.

Outdoor Movie Night

Gocki Park – 2230 Lindsay St. at 8:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Al Richie Community Centre and Summer Bash, Back to the Future will be playing outdoors at Gocki Park. Pre-show activities will begin around 8:30 p.m.

People are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Free Reading Program

Rotary Park - 2738 Regina Ave from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Regina will be giving families information on how to sign up for the program. The Regina United Way will have a Story Walk for the children and will be giving a free book to each participating family.

Regina Farmer’s Market

Confederation Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Regina Farmer’s Market is taking place at two locations this summer. While Wednesday’s market will still be at Pat Fiacco Plaza, Saturday’s market will be at Confederation Park.

Featuring dozens of vendors, folks can get their hands on fresh garden produce and other items.

Sunday – June 23

Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Hamilton Tiger Cats

Mosaic Stadium at 5 p.m.

Rider fans can head over to Mosaic Stadium to see the Green and White take on the Ti-Cats at their home opener. The Riders are hoping for a third straight win.

Did we miss anything or do you have an event you’d like to share? Email us at reginadigitalnews@bellmedia.ca