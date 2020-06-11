REGINA -- With bottles and cans piling up in homes across Saskatchewan, SARCAN will be opening its doors to customers on Monday, June 15.

SARCAN locations will have some new health guidelines to keep everyone safe while they are recycling.

“Physical distancing [is] super important. You’re going to be asked to stand on some floor markers. You’re going to notice some physical barriers between yourself and our employees,” said Sean Homenick, the manager of communication and culture at SARCAN.

“You’re also going to notice a lot more cleaning and sanitization throughout our recycling depot, so it’ll be a bit of a different experience the next time you show up.”

Customers have three options to trade in their bottles and cans. The drop and go option will allow people to drop their bottles off and receive an electronic deposit, or a cheque.

Anyone with large amounts of bottles and cans will be handled like a bulk customer in the back. The traditional bottle recycling option is also available, if you prefer to go in person to get cash.

SARCAN is also asking only one person per household to come to drop off their bottles and cans.

Homenick is expecting depots across the province to be busy as people cash in on their months of returns.

“We feel like we’re going to be a little popular on [Monday], and onwards, so we’re thanking everyone in advance for their patience throughout our really busy summer.

More information about the reopening can be found on the SARCAN website.