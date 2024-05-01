Rural Sask. highway closed due to semi rollover: RCMP

Weyburn RCMP say no one was injured in a single-vehicle semi rollover on Highway 18 near Beaubier, but the crash did force the closure of Highway 18.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area Wednesday evening while crews cleaned up the site.

According to the Highway Hotline, Highway 18 near the Beaubier turnoff was closed to traffic in both directions as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Detours are in place, but drivers are told to expect delays in the area.

Police did not place a time frame on how long the closure is expected to last.

Beaubier is approximately 186 kilometres south of Regina, near the cross section between the borders of Saskatchewan, Montana and North Dakota.