REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan released a full eligibility schedule for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the end of July.

Eligibility to book a second dose will be based on age or the date of the first dose for those 45-years and older.

May 17: Age 85-plus OR first dose before Feb. 15

Age 85-plus OR first dose before Feb. 15 May 24: Age 80-plus OR first dose before March 1

Age 80-plus OR first dose before March 1 May 31: Age 70-plus OR first dose before March 15

Age 70-plus OR first dose before March 15 June 7: Age 65-plus OR first dose before March 22

Age 65-plus OR first dose before March 22 June 14: Age 55-plus OR first dose before April 7

Age 55-plus OR first dose before April 7 June 21: Age 45-plus OR first dose before April 15

For those younger than 45, eligibility will be based solely on the date of the first dose.

June 28: First dose before May 1

First dose before May 1 July 5: First dose before May 15

First dose before May 15 July 12: First dose before May 30

First dose before May 30 July 19: First dose before June 14

First dose before June 14 July 26: First dose before June 28

People diagnosed with or undergoing cancer treatment and those who have received solid organ transplants will receive a letter of eligibility in the mail for their second dose.

The province notes that this is a tentative schedule that could change due to vaccine availability.

“Astra Zeneca is not included in this table as we await advice on the use of Astra Zeneca for timing of second doses,” the province said.

Second doses will be available through pharmacies, SHA drive-thru and walk-in clinics, clinics operated by Indigenous Services Canada and the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority.

Prepare for your second dose by making sure you know when you received your first dose.

"If you do not know the date or have misplaced the wallet card provided at the time of your first dose, they can provide you with that date, or check your Immunization History on your MySaskHealthRecord account,” the province said.

Public health is currently planning to offer second doses of COVID-19 to match the brand of the first dose.